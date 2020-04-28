Chosen Spirits ebook out worldwide

Very happy to announce that Chosen Spirits, the near-future anti-dystopian Delhi novel I’ve been rewriting frantically for the last four years, is now out on the Kindle store worldwide.

If you’re in India, it’s here. Published by Simon and Schuster, special introductory price for this launch, so get it quick, unless you’d prefer to buy the hardback after the lockdown ends.

If you’re elsewhere in the world, this is for you:

It’s the international ebook cover, also by the super-gifted Pia Alize Hazarika.

Do get at your Kindle store in the USA, the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia. It should be in all the other Amazon stores too, so if your local link isn’t here please do run a search.

About the book:

She’d decided, that night, that she wouldn’t leave. That she would stay in India, in Delhi, and belong as hard as she could.



Joey is a Reality Controller, in charge of the livestream of a charismatic and problematic celebrity in smog-choked, water-short, ever-transforming Delhi – a city on the brink of revolution, under the shadow of multiple realities and catastrophes – at the end of the 2020s.



When Joey impulsively rescues a childhood friend, Rudra, from his new-elite family and the comfortable, horrific life they have chosen for him, she sets into motion a chain of events — a company takeover, a sex scandal, a series of betrayals — that disintegrates not just their public and private selves, but the invisible walls that divide the city around them.



To find the lives they need, Joey and Rudra must reckon with people and forces beyond their understanding, in a world where trust is impossible, popularity is conformity, and every wall has eyes.

A brief interview is out in Mid-Day

For updates on Chosen Spirits and more work coming soon, please subscribe to my newsletter, Duck of Dystopia.

If you’ve liked any of my previous work…

The world as it is now is obviously not the greatest place to release an ebook into, and it’s been very tough times for publishing in general. It’s also become incredibly easy for books to get lost in the whirlwind that is the present-day news cycle. So I’d really consider this a huge favour : If you like the book, please tell your friends. And please consider leaving a review. Word of mouth has really been the primary reason I’m still lucky enough to have a writing career after almost two decades of doing this, and it’s become absolutely essential now.

Thanks,

Samit.