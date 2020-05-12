Chosen Spirits Responses: Round One

- “It brings Orwellian dystopia and satire closer home with click-bait headlines that you may have read last week, its vision of technological surveillance is as soul-chilling as it is brilliant; and the violence without being graphic is relentless on your peripheral vision; but it also gives you mostly incorruptible, frequently idealistic, incredibly soft-hearted people, it gives you the kindness of strangers, and it gives you the hope of resistance.” – Scroll.
- ” Brilliantly written, structurally inventive, completely immersive. ” – K J Charles
- Interview in The Hindu Weekend
- Interview in FirstPost
- Interview in Dear Reader
Discussion
No comments yet.