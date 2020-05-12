//
you're reading...
samitbasu.com

Chosen Spirits Responses: Round One

Posted by Leave a comment
  • “It brings Orwellian dystopia and satire closer home with click-bait headlines that you may have read last week, its vision of technological surveillance is as soul-chilling as it is brilliant; and the violence without being graphic is relentless on your peripheral vision; but it also gives you mostly incorruptible, frequently idealistic, incredibly soft-hearted people, it gives you the kindness of strangers, and it gives you the hope of resistance.” – Scroll.
  • ” Brilliantly written, structurally inventive, completely immersive. ” – K J Charles
US Kindle store
UK Kindle store

About Samit Basu

Writes books, comics, films, other stuff.

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Author pages/Buy books

India

UK

US/Rest of World

Copyright (c) Samit Basu. Images copyright respective holders.
May 2020
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archive

%d bloggers like this: