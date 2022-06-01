Guest posts on the Duck of Dystopia newsletter

What this is:

Inspired by the generosity of the biggest names in the SFF field who share their readerships with other writers on wonderful platforms like Whatever, Stone Soup and My Favorite Bit I’ve decided to use the same format as well. The goal is to try and showcase upcoming/new work from new/established creators on my newsletter, Duck of Dystopia, filtered only by my sense of what the readership might find interesting.

Once I’ve been running this for a while and have a better sense of how regularly/frequently I can manage to sustain it, I’lll add more constraints.

Who can post:

I’m not going to put any genre/medium/location/nationality restrictions on this, but if you’re a creator with new work out/out soon, and you’d be interested in talking about it on this newsletter, you qualify. Mainstream, traditional-publishing genre or indie work. If it’s out/almost out there, and DoD readers can buy it (or have it for free), then feel free to participate.

What’s in the post:

A brief bio, which you’ll send me and I’ll edit and present

A short post (500-1000 words) or a 2-3 minute video about your work, which could be a) What you find most exciting about it (not the cover blurb/marketing material: your own words) b) How it started, how it’s going c) A how-to craft piece about something central to your work

Links, cover and your lovely face if you want it there.

How it works:

A month (ideally, two) before your work is released, write to me, either as a response to a DoD post or an email, telling me what your work is. Try and include the words ‘Duck of Dystopia guest post’ somewhere to help me search. I’ll get back to you as soon as I can (if you don’t hear from me in two weeks, it means I won’t be able to carry it, sorry) and we’ll set up a date for your guest post.

Once we’ve figured out a schedule, you’ll send me an e-copy of the material, or your publisher/producer will send me a physical copy (if it’s Indian).

A week before the scheduled date, you’ll send me the post and the other materials listed above. I’ll go through it and we’ll discuss edits, which will usually be none, but will be minimal if any.

That’s it! I look forward to seeing and sharing your work.