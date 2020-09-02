//
you're reading...
samitbasu.com

Chosen Spirits longlisted for the JCB Prize!

Posted by Leave a comment

Read more here.

Announcement video:

About Samit Basu

Writes books, comics, films, other stuff.

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Author pages/Buy books

India

UK

US/Rest of World

Copyright (c) Samit Basu. Images copyright respective holders.
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Archive

%d bloggers like this: